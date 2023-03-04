Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 147,522 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 671.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,522 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $27,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in PepsiCo by 7.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,477,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 4.8% in the third quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 5.3% in the third quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 50,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP opened at $173.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $186.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $238.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Argus boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.08.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

