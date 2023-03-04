Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,580 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of LPL Financial worth $27,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in LPL Financial by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 147.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 22.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of LPLA opened at $255.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.65 and a 12-month high of $271.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.25.

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.60%.

In related news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $4,962,314.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,381.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total value of $9,464,912.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,132,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $4,962,314.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,381.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,693 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,455 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on LPL Financial from $283.50 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.88.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

