Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,328,163 Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,198,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328,163 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Gossamer Bio were worth $26,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 39.7% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 50,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 14,215 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1,512.2% during the third quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,198,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,929,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on GOSS. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

Gossamer Bio Trading Up 4.0 %

Gossamer Bio Profile

Shares of Gossamer Bio stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $15.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.58.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

