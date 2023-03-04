Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,160 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.65% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $33,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2,440.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 500.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $1,286,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,998,143.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,516,250 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 3.4 %

CRSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $122.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $50.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.09 and its 200 day moving average is $55.46. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $38.94 and a twelve month high of $86.95.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.85% and a negative net margin of 54,271.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.84) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.