Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,160 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.65% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $33,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2,440.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 500.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $1,286,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,998,143.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,516,250 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CRSP stock opened at $50.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.09 and its 200 day moving average is $55.46. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $38.94 and a twelve month high of $86.95.
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.85% and a negative net margin of 54,271.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.84) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.
