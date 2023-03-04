FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,395 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in FedEx were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 3.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 43.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 101.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in FedEx by 553.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx stock opened at $209.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.20.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $22.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $257.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.96.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

