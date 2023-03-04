Fetch.ai Trading 0.6% Higher This Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $354.09 million and $89.08 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001935 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00074064 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00053357 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000290 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00009302 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00024165 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003542 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.