Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Shares Purchased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,515,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,953 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Lido Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $65,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 45.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 23,288.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance

FNCL opened at $50.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.60. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.10. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a one year low of $42.22 and a one year high of $56.35.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

