Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

FHLC stock opened at $61.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.25. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $55.92 and a twelve month high of $68.45.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

