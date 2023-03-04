Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys Shares of 8,855 Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DWAS opened at $78.68 on Friday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $64.87 and a 52 week high of $88.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.04 and a 200 day moving average of $75.04.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.139 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

