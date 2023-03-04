Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $507,000 Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE ITW opened at $238.93 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $253.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.99.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 53.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.