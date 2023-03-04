Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) by 85.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,206 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 341,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 32,212 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 96,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 10,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 77,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 9,255 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

