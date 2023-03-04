Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRFZ. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,677,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,066,000 after purchasing an additional 269,599 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 334.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 161,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,427,000 after acquiring an additional 124,026 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,754,000 after acquiring an additional 32,875 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,950,000 after acquiring an additional 29,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 46,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 28,139 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ PRFZ opened at $176.16 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $144.81 and a 12 month high of $188.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.89.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.502 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%.

