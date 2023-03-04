Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in ASML during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in ASML by 275.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ASML by 680.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $637.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $714.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $633.91 and its 200 day moving average is $552.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 30.53%.

ASML has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ASML from €650.00 ($691.49) to €700.00 ($744.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. KBC Securities downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Susquehanna upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised ASML to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $707.46.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

