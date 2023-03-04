Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 309 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 151,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,667,000 after acquiring an additional 86,298 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 75,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 29,143 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 66,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 14,445 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

PKW opened at $89.48 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.22.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

