Financial Advocates Investment Management Takes $611,000 Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 24.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,600,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,515 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 9.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,581,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,066 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,471,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,217,000 after purchasing an additional 280,207 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 0.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,814,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,876,000 after purchasing an additional 10,888 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 14.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,539,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,356,000 after purchasing an additional 455,347 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Primo Water from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. CIBC cut Primo Water from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Primo Water from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 3,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $60,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,268,770 shares in the company, valued at $20,300,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 90,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $1,458,263.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,268,770 shares in the company, valued at $20,452,572.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 3,760 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $60,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,268,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,300,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 141,853 shares of company stock worth $2,280,980 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PRMW opened at $15.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.76. Primo Water Co. has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $16.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 168.42%.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

