First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $14.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FA. Citigroup lowered shares of First Advantage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of First Advantage from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of First Advantage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.40.

First Advantage Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:FA opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.22. First Advantage has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $21.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Advantage ( NYSE:FA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.30 million. First Advantage had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First Advantage will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Advantage by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,967,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,584,000 after buying an additional 581,576 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Advantage by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,269,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,602,000 after purchasing an additional 243,946 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in First Advantage by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,611,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,110,000 after purchasing an additional 222,034 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Advantage by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,033,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,755,000 after purchasing an additional 344,747 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Advantage by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,769,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,003,000 after purchasing an additional 565,996 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

