First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $14.00.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FA. Citigroup lowered shares of First Advantage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of First Advantage from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of First Advantage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.40.
First Advantage Trading Up 2.1 %
NYSE:FA opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.22. First Advantage has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $21.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.45.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Advantage by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,967,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,584,000 after buying an additional 581,576 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Advantage by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,269,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,602,000 after purchasing an additional 243,946 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in First Advantage by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,611,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,110,000 after purchasing an additional 222,034 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Advantage by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,033,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,755,000 after purchasing an additional 344,747 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Advantage by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,769,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,003,000 after purchasing an additional 565,996 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About First Advantage
First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.
