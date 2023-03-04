First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) CFO Craig L. Nix Purchases 70 Shares of Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Rating) CFO Craig L. Nix bought 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $710.04 per share, for a total transaction of $49,702.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at $742,701.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $25.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.08.
First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.3359 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
