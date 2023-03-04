First Manhattan Co. Buys 155,000 Shares of Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR)

First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 505,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 0.38% of Kaltura worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Kaltura by 283.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 106,160 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Kaltura by 177.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 21,415 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaltura by 128.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,121,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,247 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaltura by 561.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaltura by 195.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 18,047 shares in the last quarter. 33.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Kaltura from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

KLTR opened at $1.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $244.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.56. Kaltura, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.99.

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.

