First Manhattan Co. Buys 189 Shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH)

First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned 0.79% of Nathan’s Famous worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NATH. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 38.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 217.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 5.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Nathan’s Famous in the third quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Nathan’s Famous in the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Nathan's Famous alerts:

Nathan’s Famous Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NATH opened at $78.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $320.65 million, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.20. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.85.

Nathan’s Famous Increases Dividend

Nathan’s Famous ( NASDAQ:NATH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.15 million during the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 14.45%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Nathan’s Famous’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised Nathan’s Famous from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.