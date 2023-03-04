First Manhattan Co. Buys 30,925 Shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI)

First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 396,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,925 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in SEACOR Marine were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SMHI. UBS Group AG increased its position in SEACOR Marine by 59.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SEACOR Marine during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SEACOR Marine during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SEACOR Marine during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in SEACOR Marine by 7.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 53.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of SEACOR Marine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

NYSE:SMHI opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.12.

SEACOR Marine Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. It operates its fleet in five principal geographic regions: The United States, primarily in the Gulf of Mexico, Africa, primarily in West Africa, the Middle East and Asia, Latin America, primarily in Mexico, Brazil and Guyana, and Europe, primarily in the North Sea.

