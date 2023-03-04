First Manhattan Co. Decreases Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

First Manhattan Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,893 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 52.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Cigna by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 36.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Stock Down 0.2 %

CI stock opened at $286.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $305.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.22 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Cigna Increases Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 24.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,627 shares of company stock worth $12,712,431 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cigna from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.00.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

