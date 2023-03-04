First Manhattan Co. Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,694,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,556,000 after purchasing an additional 813,967 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,665,000 after purchasing an additional 303,200 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $136,678,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,176,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,015,457,000 after acquiring an additional 193,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $116,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $779.30 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $800.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $739.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $718.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $85.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $23.72 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $853.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $770.00 to $834.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $803.19.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,599,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at $14,599,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,755 shares of company stock valued at $21,552,566. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

