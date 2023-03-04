First Manhattan Co. Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,951,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,064,000 after purchasing an additional 106,822 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,254,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $154,630,000 after purchasing an additional 227,849 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,122,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,359,000 after purchasing an additional 40,655 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,851,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $136,198,000 after purchasing an additional 156,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,697,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,343,000 after acquiring an additional 246,037 shares during the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on MMP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

NYSE MMP opened at $53.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.44. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.048 per share. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.65%.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

