First Manhattan Co. Has $1.91 Million Stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,783 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.32% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRST. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 499.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 131,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 109,391 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after acquiring an additional 96,587 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,352,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,173,000 after acquiring an additional 50,079 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,770,000 after purchasing an additional 47,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 83.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 95,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 43,523 shares during the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ TRST opened at $37.13 on Friday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $39.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.99.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $56.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.32 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 36.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TrustCo Bank Corp NY

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, Director Curtis N. Powell acquired 785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.65 per share, with a total value of $29,555.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,491.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Curtis N. Powell acquired 785 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.65 per share, with a total value of $29,555.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,491.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Adams Russell bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.88 per share, for a total transaction of $41,668.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,036. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,014 shares of company stock valued at $208,530. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRST. Piper Sandler lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It accepts deposits and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

