First Manhattan Co. Increases Stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 116.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 104.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $28.84. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.23 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.52.

Equity Commonwealth Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $4.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 20.22%. This is an increase from Equity Commonwealth’s previous dividend of $1.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

About Equity Commonwealth

(Get Rating)

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.