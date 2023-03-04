First Manhattan Co. Lowers Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

First Manhattan Co. decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,959 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $546,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,497,094,000 after purchasing an additional 469,345 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 527,424 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $78,307,000 after purchasing an additional 47,653 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in FedEx by 21.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 54,285 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FedEx Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on FDX. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $179.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.96.

Shares of FDX opened at $209.08 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.20. The stock has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 billion. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.