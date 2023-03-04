First Manhattan Co. Lowers Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

First Manhattan Co. decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,959 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $546,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,497,094,000 after purchasing an additional 469,345 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 527,424 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $78,307,000 after purchasing an additional 47,653 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in FedEx by 21.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 54,285 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx
In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FedEx Price Performance
Shares of FDX opened at $209.08 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.20. The stock has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 billion. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FedEx Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.
FedEx Profile
FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.
