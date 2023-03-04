First Manhattan Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

First Manhattan Co. lessened its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in XPO were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO by 160.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in XPO by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the third quarter worth $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of XPO during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $36.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.88. XPO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $46.84.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. XPO had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. XPO’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of XPO from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of XPO from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of XPO from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of XPO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, XPO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

