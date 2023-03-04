First Manhattan Co. Reduces Stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

First Manhattan Co. lessened its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,315 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 64.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 71.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 48.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 102,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $3,239,255.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,629,291.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $634,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,133,243.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 102,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $3,239,255.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,629,291.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Up 1.9 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

PPBI opened at $32.24 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $238.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.25 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 33.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

