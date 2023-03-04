First Manhattan Co. Sells 12,600 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

First Manhattan Co. lowered its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,354 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned 0.27% of Brookline Bancorp worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 342,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 153,611 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 246,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 99,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 294,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 46,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BRKL opened at $12.79 on Friday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $17.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.27.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $112.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Brookline Bancorp

In related news, Director David C. Chapin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $196,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,309.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David C. Chapin sold 15,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $196,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,309.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Goldrick sold 17,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $222,831.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,174.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

About Brookline Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company that engages in the provision of financial solutions through its subsidiaries. The firm offers a range of commercial, business, and retail banking services, including cash management products, on-line banking services, consumer and residential loans, and investment services for small to mid-sized businesses and retail customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.