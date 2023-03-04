First Manhattan Co. Sells 600 Shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

First Manhattan Co. lowered its holdings in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 38.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Univest Financial stock opened at $28.47 on Friday. Univest Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $23.48 and a 52-week high of $29.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average of $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.70%.

In related news, Director Todd S. Benning sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,452. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Univest Financial news, Director Todd S. Benning sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,452. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Petro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $133,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,723,275.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UVSP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens cut shares of Univest Financial to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment includes investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

