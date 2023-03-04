First National Bank of Omaha Boosts Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Saia were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Saia by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Saia by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Saia by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Saia during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Saia by 150.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIA. Benchmark upped their price objective on Saia from $230.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Saia from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $227.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Saia from $248.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Saia from $265.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Saia Stock Up 3.5 %

In other Saia news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 3,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.57, for a total transaction of $1,051,880.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,965,311.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 3,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.57, for a total value of $1,051,880.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,965,311.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total value of $2,695,630.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,071.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 36,791 shares of company stock valued at $10,488,381. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $295.65 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.03 and a 1 year high of $306.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.52.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.15). Saia had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.