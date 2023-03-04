First National Bank of Omaha Buys Shares of 1,524 Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Republic Services by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 44.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE RSG opened at $128.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.72 and a 52-week high of $149.17.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 42.22%.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RSG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

