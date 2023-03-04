First National Bank of Omaha Buys Shares of 6,000 Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,980,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,632 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,788,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,419,000 after buying an additional 922,070 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,651,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,550,000 after buying an additional 366,542 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,140,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,277,000 after buying an additional 416,758 shares during the period. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,056,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,526,000 after buying an additional 52,115 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $52.50 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $51.47 and a 52-week high of $63.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.97.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

