First National Bank of Omaha Purchases 190 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,450,000. Barbara Oil Co. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 100.0% in the third quarter. Barbara Oil Co. now owns 2,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Finally, Bornite Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 80,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,711,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.81.

Deere & Company Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of DE stock opened at $430.28 on Friday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $422.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

