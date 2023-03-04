First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 735,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,501 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.53% of Atmos Energy worth $74,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATO. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth about $341,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,529,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,770,000 after buying an additional 31,140 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ATO. StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.88.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $1,464,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 228,846 shares in the company, valued at $26,807,020.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ATO opened at $112.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.64. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.71 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Further Reading

