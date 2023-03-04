First Trust Advisors LP Grows Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 764,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,015 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $81,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,855,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,841 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.4% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,012,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,199,000 after purchasing an additional 354,914 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,740,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,908,000 after purchasing an additional 37,538 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,449,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,251,000 after purchasing an additional 168,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,094,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,212,000 after acquiring an additional 20,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

NBIX opened at $101.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.93 and its 200-day moving average is $111.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.13 and a beta of 0.50. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.25 and a 52-week high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,457 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $160,255.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,548.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $3,565,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,037.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $160,255.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,548.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,749 shares of company stock worth $7,706,823. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NBIX. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.65.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

