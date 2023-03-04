First Trust Advisors LP Has $73.94 Million Stock Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,373,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444,843 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.68% of HF Sinclair worth $73,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DINO. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $13,947,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $13,169,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $1,823,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In related news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $241,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,822,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,657,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HF Sinclair news, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $211,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,594.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,822,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,657,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HF Sinclair Stock Up 2.8 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Cowen lowered HF Sinclair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.45.

NYSE:DINO opened at $53.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $29.19 and a 52-week high of $66.19.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.62). HF Sinclair had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 11.68%.

About HF Sinclair

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.