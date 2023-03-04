First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 343.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,751,398 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 10,651,998 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.23% of Southwestern Energy worth $84,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWN. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 61.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SWN opened at $5.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.39. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 87.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SWN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.53.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

