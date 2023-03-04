First Trust Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 7,165.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,823 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Linde worth $82,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 9.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,135,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,487,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,754 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Linde by 353.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,157,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,869,000 after acquiring an additional 902,512 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Linde by 16.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,078,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,460,112,000 after acquiring an additional 703,724 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Linde by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,653,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,938,416,000 after acquiring an additional 689,308 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Linde by 1,351.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 536,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,309,000 after acquiring an additional 499,690 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE LIN opened at $362.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $178.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.23. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $362.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 56.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. HSBC boosted their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $363.33.

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

