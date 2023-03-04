First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Short Interest Up 64.8% in February

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 592,000 shares, a growth of 64.8% from the January 31st total of 359,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 418,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SKYY stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.92. The company had a trading volume of 157,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,748. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.11 and a 200 day moving average of $62.90. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $54.50 and a 1-year high of $94.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3,750.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $460,000.

