First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,700 shares, a growth of 49.8% from the January 31st total of 79,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
FTA stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.22. The company had a trading volume of 63,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,265. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $73.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.30.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.532 dividend. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
