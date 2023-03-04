First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,700 shares, a growth of 49.8% from the January 31st total of 79,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

FTA stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.22. The company had a trading volume of 63,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,265. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $73.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.30.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.532 dividend. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000.

