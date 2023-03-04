First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Stock Price Up 1.3%

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Rating) shares rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $123.60 and last traded at $123.41. Approximately 40,645 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 76,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.77.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.38 and a 200-day moving average of $113.30.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund
