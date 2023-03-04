First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Stock Price Up 1.3%

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Rating) shares rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $123.60 and last traded at $123.41. Approximately 40,645 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 76,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.77.

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.38 and a 200-day moving average of $113.30.

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTEC. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $2,185,000. FWL Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 606.3% during the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 61,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 53,013 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 21,710 shares in the last quarter.

