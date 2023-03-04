First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (NASDAQ:FID) Trading Up 1%

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (NASDAQ:FID – Get Rating) was up 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.96 and last traded at $15.93. Approximately 10,993 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 44,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.78.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.20.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Institutional Trading of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FID. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

