First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (NASDAQ:FID) Trading Up 1%

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (NASDAQ:FID – Get Rating) was up 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.96 and last traded at $15.93. Approximately 10,993 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 44,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.78.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.20.
First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
Institutional Trading of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund
