Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fisker from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fisker from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an underweight rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.85.

Fisker Stock Performance

FSR opened at $7.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.64. Fisker has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Transactions at Fisker

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). Fisker had a negative net margin of 160,086.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.07%. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 646.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fisker will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Henrik Fisker acquired 33,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $250,054.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 629,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,797.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 35,505 shares of company stock valued at $263,208 over the last 90 days. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fisker

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fisker by 757.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Fisker by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in Fisker by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Fisker by 34.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

