Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Short Interest Up 13.0% in February

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,724,400 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the January 31st total of 5,949,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34.0 days.

Fission Uranium Stock Performance

Shares of FCUUF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.61. The company had a trading volume of 77,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,125. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.16 and a beta of 2.47. Fission Uranium has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $0.91.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. The firm’s projects include Patterson Lake South, which is located in Canada’s Athabasca Basin and is host to the Triple R deposit. The company was founded by Devinder Randhawa on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

