Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Short Interest Up 13.0% in February

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,724,400 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the January 31st total of 5,949,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34.0 days.
Fission Uranium Stock Performance
Shares of FCUUF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.61. The company had a trading volume of 77,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,125. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.16 and a beta of 2.47. Fission Uranium has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $0.91.
Fission Uranium Company Profile
