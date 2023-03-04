Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys New Position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.22% of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FXB. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 417.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000.

Shares of FXB opened at $115.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.58. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust has a 1 year low of $102.20 and a 1 year high of $127.58.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

