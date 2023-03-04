Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,692 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.19% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 284.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 67,708 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 25,997 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA FIDU opened at $54.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.41. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a one year low of $43.51 and a one year high of $55.00.

