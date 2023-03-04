Flow Traders U.S. LLC Increases Stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating) by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,672 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.47% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 20,639 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $436,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 18,173 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 144.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 42,335 shares during the period.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HMOP opened at $37.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.56. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $35.94 and a 1-year high of $40.40.

