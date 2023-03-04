Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 41,758 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,758 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 100.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $24.92 on Friday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $26.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.