Flow Traders U.S. LLC Trims Stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,649 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.17% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 892,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,368,000 after purchasing an additional 130,982 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 128.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 637,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,533,000 after purchasing an additional 358,394 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 471,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,303,000 after purchasing an additional 15,520 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 382,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,356,000 after purchasing an additional 11,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 379,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,543,000 after acquiring an additional 20,229 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $68.28 on Friday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $54.27 and a 1 year high of $73.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.31.

